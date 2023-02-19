Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra thrash Bengal to win their second title

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI DOMESTIC/ TWITTER Unadkat celebrates

Saurashtra thrashed bengal to win their second Ranji Trophy title on Sunday. In the final match which was dominated by Saurashtra since the beginning, Bengal suffered loss by 9 wickets on the Day 4 of the match. Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat who skipped the 2nd Test against Australia for playing the domestic tournament, ended on high note with a brilliant 6-wicket haul.

The final clash was hosted by Bengal as they secured more points than their fellow finalist in the group stage. The previous time these two teams faced each other in a Ranji final was back in the 2019-2020 edition. Saurashtra had won their maiden ranji Trophy and finished as champions, while Bengal had finished second best.

Bengal on the other hand, are yet to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title in 32 years and their wait continues.

Saurashtra Playing XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Jay Gohil, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut , Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chetan Sakariya

Bengal Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep, Akash Ghatak, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar

