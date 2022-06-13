Monday, June 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ranji Trophy, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads

Ranji Trophy, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads

Here are all the details of Ranji trophy Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Semifinal. Know where and when to watch the match, full squads, probable XI and more

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2022 15:24 IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Image Source : GETTY

Abhimanyu Easwaran in action during a match

Ranji Trophy, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads

Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are set to lock horns in semifinal match of Ranji Trophy 2022 starting on Tuesday. Bengal left behind Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh advanced by defeating Punjab in the race for the title.

Know all details:

  • What are the dates?

14th June to 18th June

  • Where will the match take place?

The match is set to be played at  KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

  • What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

  • Where can you watch the match on TV?

The match will be telecasted across the Star Sports Network

  • Where can you watch the matches on TV?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

  • Weather forecast

The temperature is expected to be between 18 to 28 degrees Celsius on the opening day of match.There is a probability of rain as the weather is predicted to be cloudy.

  • Probable XI

Probable XI for Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sayan Mondal

Probable XI for Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav, Himanshu Mantri, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya

  • Full squads

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

 

Teams that will play the semifinals

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai and, Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

Final Schedule

Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
 

Top News

Latest News