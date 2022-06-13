Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhimanyu Easwaran in action during a match

Ranji Trophy, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh: Know details - live streaming, time, venue, weather, squads

Know all details:

What are the dates?

Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are set to lock horns in semifinal match of Ranji Trophy 2022 starting on Tuesday. Bengal left behind Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh advanced by defeating Punjab in the race for the title.

14th June to 18th June

Where will the match take place?

The match is set to be played at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

What time will the Ranjhi Trophy matches start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the match on TV?

The match will be telecasted across the Star Sports Network

Live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.

Weather forecast

The temperature is expected to be between 18 to 28 degrees Celsius on the opening day of match.There is a probability of rain as the weather is predicted to be cloudy.

Probable XI

Probable XI for Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Manoj Tiwary, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sayan Mondal

Probable XI for Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav, Himanshu Mantri, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya

Full squads

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manoj Tiwary.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava, Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Teams that will play the semifinals

Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai and, Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

Final Schedule

Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru