Ranji Trophy 2024: Shivam Dube powers Mumbai to big total against Bengal; returning Prithvi Shaw struggles

Mumbai continued their dominant form in the Ranji Trophy 2024 on Day 1 of the crucial match against Bengal on Friday. In-form Shivam Dube registered another big fifty and quick 71 runs from Suryansh Shedge boosted Mumbai to 330/6 at the end of Day 1's play at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Dube took the captaincy armband in the absence of injured Ajinkya Rahane and led by example by smashing 72 off just 73 balls. Dube is witnessing a rich form in domestic cricket with his third back-to-back fifty-plus knock in the Ranji Trophy this season.

The 30-year-old batting all-rounder scored a fifty against Kerala in his first Ranji Trophy game this season and then smashed a brilliant century during the team's loss against Uttar Pradesh in the last match. Dube now has scored two fifties and one hundred in just three matches this season and has also been impressive with a ball.

Meanwhile, the returning star Prithvi Shaw managed to score 35 runs off 42 balls while opening an innings against Bengal. Shaw, who boasts a Test hundred to his name, made his long return from the injury he sustained in County cricket in August 2023 but was not able to convert a good start into a big innings.

However, the 24-year-old batter showed some glimpses of his worth by smashing five boundaries which helped Mumbai add quick runs in the first session. Bengal bowlers managed to take control with some initial wickets but a 144-run stand between Dube and Shedge changed momentum to Mumbai.

Mumbai lost both settled Dube and Shedge in the back-to-back overs but spinners Tanush Kotian (55* off 73 balls) and Atharva Ankolekar (41* off 78 balls) took the Group B leaders to 330/6 in 75 overs when the umpires called for a day at Eden Gardens.