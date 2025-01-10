Rangpur Riders chase down second-most runs in 20th over in T20s after Nurul Hasan's final over carnage

Follow us on Image Source : RANGPUR RIDERS/X Rangpur Riders chased down 26 from the final over against Fortune Barishal.

Captain Nurul Hasan guided Rangpur Riders to a come-from-behind victory against Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League with a final over carnage. Nurul slammed three sixes and three fours to help Riders chase down the second-most runs in the 20th over in a T20I game.

With 26 needed from the final six balls of medium pacer Kyle Mayers, Nurul went 6, 4, 4, 6, 4, and 6 to hit 30 runs and take Riders home. He hit the first one over cow corner for the first maximum of the over, before shoveling one over fine leg for a four. The wicketkeeper looked to go big and hit another four, just short of the fence at the deep square and then over mid-wicket for a maximum. With two needed on the final ball to chase down 198, Nurul cleared the square leg for a six.

With this win, the Riders have kept their unbeaten run in the tournament going. They now have six wins in as many outings.

Notably, 26 runs are the second most chased down in the 20th over of a men's T20s, only behind the 29 chased down by Rinku Singh for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Most runs chased down in the 20th over in T20s:

1 - 29 runs by KKR vs GT in IPL 2023

2 - 26 runs by Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal in BPL 2025

3 - Sydney Sixers: 23 vs Sydney Thunder in BBL 2015

4 - Rising Pune Supergiants: 23 vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016

Nurul came to bat at No.6 in the 18th over. He saw three dismissals in front of him when Jahandad Khan picked out Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Saifuddin in the 19th over. Sandwiched in between the two wickets, was an obstructing the field dismissal of Mahedi Hasan.

Nurul had played only one ball until the start of the 20th over and kept his best for the final one when he took apart Mayers for 30 runs in the final over.

Fortune Barishal's Playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kyle Mayers, Towhid Hridoy, Jahandad Khan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Tanvir Islam

Rangpur Riders' Playing XI:

Alex Hales, Tawfique Khan, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed