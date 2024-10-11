IND vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for 3rd T20I play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 11, 2024

IND vs BAN Pitch Report: The Indian cricket team will target a clean sweep when they host Bangladesh in the third and last T20I game of the series in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12.

India secured a series win with a dominant 86-run triumph in the last match in Delhi which also proved the biggest win in 16 T20I games played against Bangladesh. Nitish Reddy registered a quickfire fifty to help India post their first-ever 200+ total in T20Is against Bangladesh and then also shone with a ball to restrict the opponents to 135.

Bangladesh will look for a consolation win as they are set to bid farewell to the veteran all-rounder and former captain Mahmudullah on Saturday. India are expected to check their bench strength and include Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi in their playing XIs in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Pitch Report for IND vs BAN 3rd T20I

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium offers a batting-friendly surface in white-ball cricket. The early pictures of the pitch show a flat wicket with no grass at all. Fans can expect a high-scoring clash regardless the the outcome of the toss. In 2 T20I games played at this venue, teams bowling first have managed to register wins despite chasing big targets.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Venue Stats

T20I Matches played - 2

Matches won batting first - 0

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average 1st innings score - 196

Average 2nd innings score - 198

Highest total - 209/4 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total - 186/7 by Australia vs India

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Jitesh Sharma (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh Playing XI - Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.