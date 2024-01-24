India vs England, 1st Test: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

"It looked good. It looked like, it's going to spin," England's red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo when he was asked to share his first thoughts on the surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium for the first Test of the five-match series between India and England.

The eagerly anticipated series between both countries holds paramount importance as the race to finish in the top two places in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle is heating up. Hence, all the focus is on the strip that has been prepared for the series opener as both teams are looking to draw first blood.

Many cricket pundits and former cricketers have mentioned that the pitch at the venue will turn viciously and will make life extremely difficult for the batters of both sides. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen is also of the same opinion and feels that the wicket will start turning from day 1 itself.

"I cannot for the life of me believe that Hyderabad won’t spin in day 1….!" Pietersen wrote on X.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The rumours circulating across social media platforms in regards to the nature of the surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium aren't false. The deck is going to turn and will develop plenty of wear and tear as the game advances into day 2 and day 3. India have two of the leading spinners in world cricket in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and, hence, a spin-friendly surface is likely to work in favour of the hosts compared to the tourists.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Test Records and Stats

Total Test Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 404

Average second innings score: 377

Average third innings score: 205

Average fourth innings score: 131

Highest total scored: 687/6 by India vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 75/0 by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 127 all out by West Indies vs India

Lowest total defended: 458 by India vs Bangladesh