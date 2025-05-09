Rajeev Shukla reflects on IPL’s temporary suspension, sheds light on foreign players’ return home The BCCI's Board of Control for Cricket in India) vice president Rajeev Shukla took centre stage and talked about the temporary suspension of the IPL, and reflected on a variety of topics surrounding the same.

New Delhi:

In light of Pakistan’s attack on the north and west Indian borders, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced that the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will be temporarily suspended for one week.

With the major decision, the BCCI’s vice president Rajiv Shukla came forward to shed light on several topics. He revealed that the BCCI stands with the Indian government and the armed forces and talked about the suspension of the IPL as well.

"IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week in view of the current situation. The new schedule for the tournament will be announced after consultation with the government, stakeholders and the broadcasters. We are proud of the Indian Army. BCCI stands with our Armed Forces and the government," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

Furthermore, the BCCI vice president was asked about the situation of the foreign players who are competing in the league. When asked whether the foreign players would stay or leave, Rajeev Shukla left the decision completely to the franchise and the players.

“That depends on the franchise and on the players. They will decide within themselves and take that decision,” Shukla said.

The IPL 2025 was suspended midway through the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. Speaking of the same, Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), took centre stage and reflected on the decision.

"Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the Punjab Kings franchise, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.