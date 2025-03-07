Rajeev Shukla, Ashish Shelar named BCCI’s representatives on ACC board BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar have been named as India's representatives on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board. BCCI confirmed the development via a statement on March 7.

Jay Shah served as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) before being named the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He had to leave his post as ACC president and took over the new role on December 1. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meanwhile took a little more than three months to figure out his replacements and announced the details on Friday, March 7.

The board announced that BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla will be joining ACC as an Executive Board member while treasurer Ashish Shelar has been named as the Ex-Officio Board member.

“BCCI would like to inform about updates regarding its representation on the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). With Mr. Jay Shah taking over as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC), his position on the ACC Board became vacant. Till recently he was President, ACC,” BCCI announced via press release.

“Mr. Rajeev Shukla will represent the BCCI as an Executive Board Member on the ACC Board. Mr. Ashish Shelar will be the BCCI representative on the ACC Board as the Ex-Officio Board Member,” it read.

Notably, the president of Sri Lanka cricket, Shammi Silva succeeded as the new head of the ACC. He previously served as the chairman of ACC’s finance and marketing committee. In the meantime, the new committee has the tough responsibility of figuring out the upcoming Asia Cup, which is slated to take place in September.

India was originally in line to host it but there could be a change in plans given that the Pakistan team are unlikely to travel to the nation. In that case, the tournament can be shifted to Sri Lanka or UAE. Given that rain played a spoilsport in the last edition of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, UAE can get the green light. Notably, the next edition will be played in T20 format.