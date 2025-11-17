Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, graces the Mayor's New World T20 final in Florida India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, accompanied by Managing Director Ritu Dhawan, attended the Mayor's New World T20 final in Florida. He was seen at the event with former West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards and was presented with a memorial coin during the toss.

Florida:

The Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League 2025 concluded with Chicago Raiders defeating Florida Hurricanes in the summit clash of the tournament. The two teams faced off in the final on November 16, and Rajat Sharma, the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, graced the title clash of the marquee event. Furthermore, Ritu Dhawan, the Managing Director of India TV, also attended the final.

The clash was held at Fort Lauderdale in Florida, and it is worth noting that Rajat Sharma was present on the ground during the toss, where he was presented with a memorial coin as well.

Additionally, he was also present in the post-match presentation ceremony of the game, where he presented the players with the trophy. Legendary former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, who is the brand ambassador of the tournament, was also present in the final. The former batter was seen enjoying the game alongside Rajat Sharma.

Rajat Sharma gives his take on the future of cricket in the USA

Speaking at the event, Rajat Sharma talked about how much cricket means to him and how big a role the sport plays in his life. He also gave his take on the rise of cricket in the USA and hoped for further development of the sport in the country.

"Cricket is my passion, cricket in India is religion, so it is really great to be here and watch these wonderful players. The sport has always been a part of my life; I never played, but as a viewer, I feel the biggest thing the sport has is the viewer. I was partly a part of the cricket administration in India, and the way the sport has developed in India, I would want this to come up in America as well," Rajat Sharma said.

Furthermore, he was also asked if he would be interested in padding up and going out to bat, to which he said, "No, never. I have seen him (Vivian Richards) batting, and I know that he is dreading it."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan, alongside Sir Vivian Richards

Chicago Raiders register dominant title win in Florida

It is worth noting that the Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League began on November 8. Four teams participated in the event, i.e., the Florida Hurricanes, New York Cavaliers, California Steelers, and Chicago Raiders. The group stage of the event ended with Raiders finishing in first place in the standings, alongside Cavaliers in second. After a thrilling knockout round, the Raiders won the tournament by defeating the Hurricanes in the final.