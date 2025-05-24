Rajat Patidar, Pat Cummins fined for breach IPL code of conduct during RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash Rajat Patidar only batted as he played as an impact player in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Meanwhile, both Patidar and Pat Cummins have been fined for breaching IPL code of conduct.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Rajat Patidar have been fined for breach of IPL code of conduct during their team's clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Patidar has been handed a fine of Rs 24 lakh, while Cummins has been fined Rs 12 lakh, both for maintaining a slow-over rate in the clash in Lucknow. Patidar was not the captain for the clash and only batted as an Impact player with Jitesh Sharma being the regular skipper. Despite this, the designated skipper Patidar was fined. This was RCB's second over-rate offence and hence the fine was doubled.

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Cummins was also handed a fine of Rs 12 lakh for his team's first slow-over rate offence in the ongoing season.

More to follow...