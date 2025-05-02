Rajasthan Royals create IPL record despite 100-run loss to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals endured a forgettable day in front of their home fans on Thursday (May 1) as they lost to Mumbai Indians by 100 runs to be knocked out of IPL 2025. However, even in adversity, they managed to create a record in the IPL.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Royals have been knocked out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They lost their eighth match of the season against the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals endured a forgettable day in front of their home fans, losing by 100 runs, but managed to create an all-time record in the IPL.

After opting to field first, they conceded 217 runs in 20 overs as their bowlers picked only two wickets in the innings. They lost five wickets in the first six overs in the run chase, but runs kept coming as the batters played their shots in the pursuit of 218. At the end of the powerplay, the Royals had scored 62 runs for the loss of five wickets. These are the most runs in the first six overs for a team losing five or more wickets. RR smacked seven fours and three sixes in the powerplay despite losing wickets in quick succession.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also scored 62 runs for the loss of five wickets in five overs at the start of their innings in 2019 against the Rajasthan Royals. However, it was a shortened game due to rain.

The Royals lost all the steam in the powerplay itself, and with all their top batters back in the hut, they were never in the game to chase down 218 runs. The procession of wickets didn't stop in the middle overs either as they laboured past the 100-run mark. Jofra Archer, batting at eight, was the top scorer for them with 30 runs in 27 deliveries as they got bundled out for 117 runs in the 17th over of the innings. With this crushing loss, they have also been knocked out of IPL 2025, having lost eight out of 11 matches this season.