Rain threatens India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York

India and Pakistan are set to revive the greatest cricket rivalry when they face off against each other at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9. Fans around the globe await this mouth-watering clash but may not witness a full 20-over game due to an early weather forecast of rain.

New York's brand-new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium hosts the mega encounter and the match will begin at 10:30 in the morning (at 8 pm IST). The latest weather forecast predicts a 40% to 50% chance of rain during the toss but it will go down to 10% at 1 pm and go up again to 40% at 3 pm.

Rain is likely to play a crucial role in the India vs Pakistan match as the teams are still trying to adapt to the playing conditions at the new venue. New York venue hosted India's first match against Ireland where India bowled out the Irish side to 96. The first Sri Lanka vs South Africa game also turned out to be a low-score affair as bowlers are enjoying good help from the new drop-in pitches in New York.

New York weather on June 9

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 42% chance of precipitation on Sunday, June 9. The temperature with hover around 25 degrees Celcius with 58% humidity. Rain is likely to delay the toss but fans can expect a game time according to the current weather forecast in New York.

Image Source : ACCUWEATHERNew York weather on June 9 (AccuWeather forecast)

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.