Rain reigns supreme at Gabba after gritty India hold cock-a-hoop Australia for hard-fought draw

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal go off the field as rain falls at the Gabba.

Rain had the last laugh at the Gabba in Brisbane as the day five of the third Test between India and Australia ended in a hard-fought draw. India could only add eight runs to their overnight score of 252 before Travis Head ended Akash Deep's gritty stay at the crease by getting him out stumped on the penultimate ball of the 79th over.

The Australian players rushed into their dressing room to come back and bat again but lightning at the venue forced the umpires to call for an early lunch. The play resumed after lunch and Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads into Australia's batting line-up.

Bumrah bowled a fuller delivery to Usman Khawaja in the third over and it brushed his pads to cannon into his off-stump. Khawaja was taken totally by surprise and had to make his way back to the changing room for a seven-ball eight.

India's pace spearhead then got rid of Marnus Labuschagne as the Australia batter went outside the off-stump and edged one to the wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Akash Deep also chipped in as he dismissed Nathan McSweeney and Mitchell Marsh in quick succession. Mohammed Siraj got the first wicket of his second innings when he dismissed Steve Smith. Smith was unfortunate to get caught on the leg-side.

Travis Head struck two boundaries and scored 17 runs before Siraj got him out in the 15th over. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (19* off 20 balls) and Pat Cummins propelled Australia's lead beyond 270. Cummins was the most aggressive Aussie in the second innings as he scored 22 off 10 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes. He was dismissed by Bumrah and Australia declared their innings on 89 for the loss of seven wickets.

Bumrah also became the Indian with the most wickets (53) in Tests in Australia as he surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev. He is now the Indian with the most wickets in Tests at an overseas venue.

The Indian openers batted for 2.1 overs and scored 8 runs without a loss before play was stopped again due to bad light. Play could not be resumed again and the series is still levelled at 1-1 with two Tests to play.