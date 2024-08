Rahul Dravid's son Samit named in India's U19 squads for multi-format home series against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET.COM/X Samit Dravid.

Samit Dravid, son of former Team India skipper, Rahul Dravid has been named in India's U19 squads for the upcoming multi-format home series against Australia U19. This is the first time Samit has been named in India's U19 squad.

Mohamed Amman has been named captain of the 50-over squad. Amman is a middle-order batter and plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Soham Patwardhan has been announced as the skipper for the four-day series. Patwardhan represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic arena.

Notably, Samit is currently playing for Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy and it is his first-ever tournament at the senior level. Mysuru Warriors bought Samit at the auction in July for INR 50,000. He is playing under the leadership of the out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair.

India U19 squad for one-day series:

Rudra Patel (VC) (GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

India U19 squad for four-day series:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA)

Australia's multi-format U19 tour of India Schedule: