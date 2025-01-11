Gurbaz, Jacks break Pretoria Capitals' partnership record in SA20 but suffer monumental choke in 210-run chase

Follow us on Image Source : PRETORIACAPSSA X Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Will Jacks took the DSG bowlers for a ride but the middle order failed to get the Capitals home

Durban's Super Giants prevailed in a high-scoring thriller amid a jam-packed Kingsmead as Pretoria Capitals bottled a run-chase from needing 41 runs off as many deliveries in their campaign-opening game of SA20 2025 on Friday, January 10. The Afghan duo of Noor Ahmad and Naveen ul Haq applied the choke in the end as the Capitals kept losing after the record partnership between the openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Will Jacks was broken in the 13th over.

Gurbaz and Jacks came out all guns blazing as Capitals raced off to 81 off the first six overs. The 210-run target set by the Super Giants started looking like a dwarf in front of Gurbaz-Jacks' lethal attack. While Gurbaz brought up his fifty off just 22 balls, Jacks did in 28 deliveries as the Capitals were running away with the game.

During their partnership, Gurbaz and Jacks broke the partnership record for the Pretoria Capitals in SA20 as 154 was the highest stand for the runner-up in the inaugural season surpassing Rilee Rossouw and Jacks' 147-run stand. 154 was also the third-highest partnership in SA20 history as at one point, the game seemed to be ending prematurely before the Capitals decided to self-destruct.

Highest partnership for Pretoria Capitals in SA20

154 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks (vs DSG) - Durban, 2025

147 - Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks (vs PR) - Centurion, 2024

111 - Will Jacks, Thenius de Bruyn (vs SEC) - Centurion, 2023

Highest partnership in SA20 history

200 - Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen (MICT vs JSK) - Johannesburg, 2024

157 - Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (JSK vs DSG) - Johannesburg, 2023

154 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks (PC vs DSG) - Durban, 2025

The Capitals went on to lose 6/41 after Noor broke the partnership by sending back his countryman Gurbaz for 89. Chris Woakes, skipper Keshav Maharaj, Noor and Naveen, all chipped in as Super Giants won the game from out of nowhere. Earlier, Kane Williamson's half-century and a couple of rapid 40-odds from Bryce Parsons and Wiaan Mulder helped the Super Giants get to 209, which was eventually enough.