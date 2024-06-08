Rahmanullah Gurbaz topples Aaron Jones of USA to become leading run-scorer in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Afghanistan's flamboyant opening batter has stamped his authority on the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The right-handed batter has toppled Aaron Jones to become the leading run-getter in the ongoing ICC tournament. Gurbaz scored a fluent 80 off just 56 balls comprising five fours and as many sixes against New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to surpass Jones.

The 22-year-old has aggregated 156 runs in two matches at a wonderful strike rate of 156.45 and averages 78.00 with the willow in hand. Gurbaz has already scored two consecutive fifties in the tournament and is the first batter to achieve the feat in the ongoing edition.

Leading run-getters in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Player Team Matches Runs Strike rate Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 2 156 154.45 Aaron Jones USA 2 130 196.96 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 2 114 131.03 Andries Gous USA 2 100 138.88 Nicholas Kirton Canada 2 100 151.51 Michael Jones Scotland 2 71 142.00 Shreyas Movva Canada 2 69 132.69 Marcus Stoinis Australia 1 67 186.11 Navneet Dhaliwal Canada 2 67 124.07 Monank Patel USA 2 66 122.22

On the other hand, Aaron Jones of the USA is second on the list of leading run-getters. Jones has left his mark on the tournament and played a crucial role in helping the USA win both their matches in the tournament.

Jones, 29, played a whirlwind knock of 94* off just 40 balls to help USA get their campaign off to a winning start against Canada in Dallas, Texas. His knock saw him smoke 10 sixes and five fours and helped USA chase down 195 with 14 balls to spare.

Jones followed it up with yet another remarkable knock against Pakistan. He scored 36 off 26 balls to help the USA draw level with Pakistan's score before Saurabh Netravalkar took the team over the line in a tense Super Over finish.