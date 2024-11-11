Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century beats Mahmudullah's brave 98 as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Bangladesh

The veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah scored 98 runs and the stand-in captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 66 as Bangladesh posted a total of 244 for 8 in the third ODI game against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Azmatullah Omarzai took four wickets and scored a match-winning fifty for Afghanistan.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 23:43 IST
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series
Image Source : ACB/X Rahmanullah Gurbaz registered his 8th ODI hundred

Afghanistan's sensational run in 2024 continued with another ODI series win against Bangladesh on Monday. Azamatullah Omarzai's all-round show and a brilliant hundred from Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the Afghan side to a big 5-wicket win in the third ODI and to a 2-1 series win in Sharjah.

Bangladesh posted a challenging total of 244 for 8 while batting first with the veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah scoring 98 runs despite struggling with a foot injury. Omarzai claimed four wickets for 37 and then shone with a bat by smashing an unbeaten 70 runs.

Gurbaz continued his red-hot form by scoring 101 runs off 120 balls and then Omarzai finished the chase with a six in the penultimate over off Shoriful Islam. Mohammad Nabi also contributed with 34* off just 27 balls to avoid any late comeback from the Bangladesh side. 

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

More to follow...

