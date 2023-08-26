AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know about R Premadasa Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Afghanistan and Pakistan players

AFG vs PAK 3rd ODI: After registering a nail-biting win in a thrilling second ODI, Pakistan look to whitewash Afghanistan in the three-match series. The series is still not a dead rubber as Afghanistan face a challenge to avoid humiliation. But other than the series scoreline, the final ODI holds more relevance to it. After playing the first two ODIs in Hambantota the third one will be played in Colombo, which is one of the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

It's a no-brainer that these two teams are giving it their all to prepare for the regional tournament and then the World Cup coming ahead. And what better occasion to play at a ground beforehand where six Asia Cup games will be played including the final?

Pakistan are red hot with a superb finish in the second match. They conceded ground in the 301-run chase when Afghanistan pegged them at 211/6 in 38.5 overs. But Shadab Khan then inflicted hope into Babar Azam's side before Naseem Shah's twin boundaries got the Men in Green over the line. Before we dive deep into the 3rd ODI, here is the pitch report of R Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium Pitch report

The Pitch at R Premadasa Stadium is one of the most balanced ones. It offers an even contest between the bat and the ball and there are not many big totals here. Also, defending is not an issue here.

Teams batting first have won 83 of the 154 games, while the chasing sides have clinched 61 matches. The first inninsg average score at the venue is 231, which comes down to 191 in the second innings.

R Premadasa Stadium The numbers Game

Total matches - 154

Matches won batting first - 83

Matches won bowling first - 61

Average 1st Inns scores - 231

Average 2nd Inns scores - 191

The highest total recorded - 375/5 by IND vs SL

The lowest total recorded - 78/10 by SLW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 292/4 by SL vs AUS

The lowest score defended - 170/10 by WIW vs SLW

