Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. R Ashwin stars with all-round show as India hammer Bangladesh in Chennai Test, take 1-0 lead in the series

R Ashwin stars with all-round show as India hammer Bangladesh in Chennai Test, take 1-0 lead in the series

For the first time in India's Test cricket history spanning 92 years, the number of wins is more than the number of defeats as the two-time World Test Championship finalists beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening match of the series. R Ashwin starred with a century and a six-wicket haul.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 11:32 IST
India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test to take
Image Source : AP India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series as Bangladesh collapsed from 194/4 to 234 all-out in the fourth innings chasing 515 runs handing the hosts a massive 280-run win. This was India's 179th win in Test cricket, which for the first time is more than the number of defeats in the format (178) in the team's 92-year-long red-ball history. 515 was always going to be a tall chase but apart from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan and a bit of a fight from Shakib Al Hasan, no other batter offered much resistance.

Local boy R Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first innings snapped another five-wicket haul as despite the very little assistance from the pitch, the veteran spinner used the rough and over-spin on the ball to his advantage while getting a bit of turn from the flighted deliveries to challenge the Bangladesh batters' defence.

 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement