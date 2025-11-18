Abu Dhabi T10 league live cricket score: T20 stalwarts line up to play in QUQ vs NW clash Northern Warriors will take on Quetta Qavalry in the opening game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Several marquee cricketers, including Trent Boult, Liam Livingstone, Imran Tahir and Shimron Hetmyer, are in action. Check live cricket score.

Abu Dhabi: Northern Warriors are set to take on Quetta Qavalry in the opening game of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League. Led by Thisara Perrera, the Warriors have multiple marquee cricketers in the squad, including Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Tabraiz Shamsi. Quetta aren't short of any firepower too. Liam Livingstone is leading the team, and the likes of Evin Lewis, Jason Holder and Imran Tahir. A blockbuster match is on the cards at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 18.