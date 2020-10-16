IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock hits 25-ball 50 as MI inches closer to win over KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Quinton de Kock hits a six against KKR in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Quinton de Kock's impeccable form in IPL 2020 reached new heights when he smashed a quickfire 25-ball half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The South African southpaw had a 90-plus stand with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as MI inches closer to 149 target.

Defending the paltry total, KKR bowling line and length left a lot to be desired and were duly punished by MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, who bring forth the 50 by the 6th over. They took a good measure of the KKR bowlers; spewing nine boundaries inside the powerplay.

This was also first 50-plus opening stand of the season for MI and also the first time MI have survived the powerplay without losing a wicket this season.

Praisidh Krishna was the most-targeted bowler in the chase as the pacer gave away 30 runs in his two overs, including 14 runs in his first over of the game in the powerplay.

De Kock took control on the innings after the powerplay as he raced to his third IPL fifty of the season in just 25 balls while Sharma played second fiddle with 35 from the other end.

The South African shot eight boundaries and two sixes in the 94-run stand which was ended by Shivam Mavi in the 11th over. The pacer got the MI skipper caught behind after Sharma shot five boundaries and a six in his innings.

