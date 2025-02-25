Champions Trophy 2025 Group B qualification scenario after Australia-South Africa wash out Australia and South Africa share a point each after their clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. The result has made Group B in the Champions Trophy very much open. Check the qualification scenarios here.

The high-octane Australia vs South Africa clash has been washed out without a toss at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, February 25. The two teams were coming off victories in their first matches, however, they will now share a point each after the weather Gods washed out the fixture.

Coming into the clash, South Africa were the table toppers in Group B, having defeated Afghanistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener. They had two points and an NRR of +2.140. Aussies were placed second after chasing down a record 352 in their opening clash against England. The Aussies had two points with an NRR of +0.475.

England and Afghanistan were placed third and fourth, respectively with zero points after playing a game each.

What happens to the semifinal qualification scenario in Group B?

Following the wash-out results, both teams now share a point each. The Proteas and the Aussies have three points each now from two matches they have played till now. While there was no result for this match, the NRR of both teams remained intact as they were ahead of this fixture.

Group B is open as ever as all four teams are still closely placed on the points table. While England and Afghanistan are yet to open their account, it is worth noting that they have played one game less than the Aussies and the Proteas.

Both South Africa and Australia now need one win to ensure a spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, England and Afghanistan, who play each other on February 26, need to reach four points to pip one of the top two teams out.

The England vs Afghanistan clash is now a proper knockout with the loser getting knocked out from the tournament. The one that wins, will also need to beat either Australia and South Africa, whoever they are facing in their last outing.

Remaining fixtures of Group B

To break things further down, here are the remaining fixtures of Group B and scenarios:

Afghanistan vs England on February 26

Afghanistan vs Australia on February 28

South Africa vs England on March 1

If Afghanistan beat England, they will need to win against Australia too to get four points, which will now confirm their spot in the semifinals. However, if they beat England and lose to Australia, they will get knocked out with the Aussies and South Africa proceeding further.

If England beat Afghanistan, they will have to beat South Africa as well to reach four points and book a ticket for the semis. If they don't beat the Proteas, they will be out.