Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant arrives at 3 for Purani Dilli-6

Rishabh Pant's batting will be highly-anticipated by one and all but he is slated to come into bat at No 4. For now, Arpit Rana and Manjeet are in the middle to open the batting for the Purani Dilli side.
Ayush Badoni (C), Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi (WK), Sarthak Ray, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal
Playing XI: Arpit Rana, Manjeet, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Keshav Dalal, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Badhana, Ayush Singh, Prince Yadav
South Delhi Superstarz skipper Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to field as he wanted to see how the pitch would play and with the weather around, he reckoned that bowling first was a better option.
The international stars of Delhi cricket, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (his brother Vikas attended), Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (co-owner of South Delhi Superstarz) were felicitated by the DDCA at the inauguration of the tournament.
Sonam Bajwa, Badshah and Sid K enthralled the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. The crowd slowly built up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the the stars shone under the overcast sky in the capital.
The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League kicked off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 17. Welcome to our live coverage of the Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz match live from the Stadium.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News