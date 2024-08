Follow us on Image Source : DELHI PREMIER LEAGUE Delhi Premier League 2024 kicked off today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with Purani Dilli-6 taking on the South Delhi Superstarz

Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz, DPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant arrives at 3 for Purani Dilli-6 after Divij strikes for SDS

Delhi Premier League 2024, PD6 vs SDS Live Updates: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League kicked off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with a glittering opening ceremony on Saturday, August 17. Sonam Bajwa, Badshah and Sid K enthralled the Delhi crowd before the felicitation ceremony by the DDCA for Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma , the stars of Delhi cricket. Purani Dilli-6 will be up against the South Delhi Superstarz in the opening game. Follow live updates of Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz match-