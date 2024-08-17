Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
  Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant arrives at 3 for Purani Dilli-6
Delhi Premier League 2024 Live: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League kicked off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 17 with a glittering opening ceremony. Rishabh Pant-starrer Purani Dilli-6 are up against the South Delhi Superstarz in the opening fixture.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2024 20:51 IST
Delhi Premier League 2024 kicked off today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with Purani Dilli-6 taking on the South Delhi Superstarz

Delhi Premier League 2024, PD6 vs SDS Live Updates: The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League kicked off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with a glittering opening ceremony on Saturday, August 17. Sonam Bajwa, Badshah and Sid K enthralled the Delhi crowd before the felicitation ceremony by the DDCA for Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma, the stars of Delhi cricket. Purani Dilli-6 will be up against the South Delhi Superstarz in the opening game. Follow live updates of Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz match-

Live updates :Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz, DPL 2024 Live

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:43 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rishabh Pant got the welcome of a superstar in his own city

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:37 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go! Arpit Rana and Manjeet are here for Purani Dilli-6

    Rishabh Pant's batting will be highly-anticipated by one and all but he is slated to come into bat at No 4. For now, Arpit Rana and Manjeet are in the middle to open the batting for the Purani Dilli side.

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:35 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Delhi Superstarz playing XI

    Ayush Badoni (C), Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejasvi (WK), Sarthak Ray, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:34 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Ishant Sharma not playing for Purani Dilli-6

    Playing XI: Arpit Rana, Manjeet, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Keshav Dalal, Mayank Gusain, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Badhana, Ayush Singh, Prince Yadav

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    South Delhi Superstarz win the toss and opt to field

    South Delhi Superstarz skipper Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to field as he wanted to see how the pitch would play and with the weather around, he reckoned that bowling first was a better option.

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli felicitated

    The international stars of Delhi cricket, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (his brother Vikas attended), Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (co-owner of South Delhi Superstarz) were felicitated by the DDCA at the inauguration of the tournament.

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    DPL kicks off with glittering opening ceremony

    Sonam Bajwa, Badshah and Sid K enthralled the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. The crowd slowly built up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the the stars shone under the overcast sky in the capital.

  • Aug 17, 2024 8:25 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Delhi Premier League 2024 kicks off at Arun Jaitley Stadium

    The inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League kicked off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 17. Welcome to our live coverage of the Purani Dilli-6 vs South Delhi Superstarz match live from the Stadium.

