Arshdeep Singh becomes most expensive player in IPL mega auctions history after PBKS take him for 18 Crore

Punjab Kings took back their left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh for a massive amount of Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auctions. PBKS took back their player through Right to Match after winning the bidding war from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had made the winning bid at 15.75 crore before raising it to 18 crore. PBKS bought back the player for Rs 18 crore.

Arshdeep has become the most expensive player picked in the IPL mega auction history. Before him, Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player in the mega auctions after being picked by Mumbai Indians for a massive amount of 15.25 crore.

Arshdeep Singh was released by his franchise, Punjab Kings, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. PBKS retained only two uncapped players, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

Arshdeep came at a base price of Rs 2 crore. After a brief wait, Chennai Super Kings were the first ones to raise the paddle for Arshdeep. Delhi Capitals joined the five-time champions as they bidded second. CSK left the bid at 7.50 crore before Gujarat Titans came to bid for the Southpaw.

Many teams were interested in the left-arm seamer. The Capitals left the bid at 9.75 crore and then came in Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take the bid to 10 crore. RCB left the bidding at 10.75 crore and then came in Rajasthan Royals as the bidding war continued. Titans also left the bid at 12.50 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad raising their paddle for Arshdeep. SRH had their bid at 15.75 crore and then Punjab Kings raised their paddle for the Right to Match. SRH raised the amount to 18 crore and PBKS matched the bid and took Arshdeep for 18 crore.

Arshdeep Singh had made his IPL debut in 2019 for Punjab Kings. He was picked for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs ahead of the 2019 auctions. The Punjab-based franchise retained the left-arm speedster for Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2022 mega auctions. He was paid the same amount later too.

The left-arm speedster has played 65 matches for the Punjab-based franchise in his five-year career. He has taken 76 wickets in those games with one five-wicket haul to his name.

The IPL 2025 mega auctions took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The bidding war is scheduled to take place on two days November 24 and 25 with 577 players being on the final list for auctions. IPL has shortlisted 574 players from the initial list of 1574 registered players. Three more have been added, which means 577 players can be up for grabs in the auctions. Out of the 577 players, 367 are Indians and 210 are overseas stars. There are a maximum number of 204 slots to be filled in all the 10 teams.