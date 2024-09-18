Punjab Kings announce Ricky Ponting as new head coach ahead of IPL 2025

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ricky Ponting has been announced as the new head coach of Punjab Kings starting IPL 2025

Ricky Ponting was announced the new head coach for the Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL. Ponting, who completed his 7-year stint with the Delhi Capitals, parted ways with the side after leading them to playoffs for three seasons. The multiple World Cup-winning captain hinted last week that another IPL opportunity is coming his way and he will be Punjab Kings' sixth coach in eight years.

"I am grateful to Punjab Kings for presenting me with the opportunity to be the new Head Coach. I am excited to take up the new challenge," Ponting said in a Punjab Kings release. "I had great conversations with the owners and the management about the way forward and was truly elated to see the alignment of our visions for the team. We all want to repay the fans who have stayed with the franchise over the years and we promise that they will see a much different Punjab Kings going forward," he added.

Ponting, who won the Major League Cricket (MLC) title with the Washington Freedom in July this year, mentioned on Sky Sports last week that he can't commit to an international role just yet with a young family and wants to continue coaching in the franchise tournaments.

"I have finished up with the Delhi Capitals. But there might be a few opportunities coming up in IPL in the next few weeks, and we'll see what happens," Ponting said on September 10.

"We are delighted to have Ricky on to guide and build our team for the next 4 seasons. His experience is crucial to help us develop a squad to deliver on-field success. His insights from his international coaching stints and as a television pundit would be vital in identifying talent ahead of the mega auction this year. His ability to develop cricketing and leadership skills will play a crucial role in our success," Satish Menon, Kings' CEO said on Ponting's appointment.

Virender Sehwag was at the helm of the franchise in 2017 with Brad Hodge coming in 2018. Mike Hesson was appointed as the coach in 2019 before Anil Kumble was in the role for a couple of years. Trevor Bayliss, who previously held the role at KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was appointed for two years before the franchise parted ways with him. The Kings haven't qualified for the playoffs in any of the editions since making the 2014 final and will be seeking stability with Ponting's appointment.

Hence, the appointment is for the next four years straight. With the mega auction coming, the Kings have to make a few big calls regarding retentions and releases.