PSL postponed with immediate effect after three fresh COVID-19 cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board decided to postpone Pakistan Super League with immediate effect after three fresh COVID-19 cases took the toll to seven on Thursday.

PCB released a press release on PSL website to confirm the development.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," read PCB's statement. "The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."

The PCB further stated that it will focus on keeping the remaining players safe while making arrangement for their safe passage.

"The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides," he said.

It also informed that PCB CEO Wasim Khan and other officials will hold a press conference to provide further updates on the matter.

"PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.

"Due to limited space in the press conference room, TV camerapersons are not allowed and the press conference will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel," it read.