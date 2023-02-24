PSL 8: Massive setback for the league amid ongoing financial crisis in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@PSL) PSL 8 in trouble amid ongoing financial crisis in Pakistan

PSL 8: The PCB and the cricketers of Pakistan have always taken a lot of pride in the Pakistan Super League and have often credited it for the improvement in their cricketing structure and players. The eighth season of the Pakistan Super League is currently underway and 12 matches have been played so far. Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the leaderboard with 8 points from 5 matches. On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table with 2 points from four games.

PSL 8 has faced a massive setback amid the ongoing financial crisis in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for an emergency meeting with all the participating franchises. Reportedly, the PCB is mulling over the prospects of shifting the remaining matches of the league to Karachi. Much to PCB's woes, they have received a hefty bill of Rs 500 million from the provincial government. The matches that were to be hosted by Lahore and Rawalpindi might be moved to Karachi. PCB is citing reasons related to cost-cutting behind their decision.

Sources have revealed that the Sindh government charges almost nothing from PCB to host the PSL matches. This time around the PCB has paid Rs. 50 million for food, but the Punjab government has also asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to pay the remaining amount which stands somewhere around Rs 450 million. PCB's meeting with the PSL franchise is scheduled to take place on February 24, 2023. Karachi had a total of 9 PSL matches to host. The metropolitan city might host its last match on February 24, 2023. Home team Karachi Kings will clash with Multan Sultans at the National Bank Cricket Arena (NBCA).

Rawalpindi was all set to host 11 matches for this season. The playoffs and final of the Pakistan Super League will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 19, 2023.

