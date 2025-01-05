Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
PSL 2025: Test captain Shan Masood among 6 players relegated; Babar, Shaheen retained - check full list

45 players were retained ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft by six teams. Six players were relegated one category lower while nine overseas players were retained with the rest being the local ones. The 2025 edition of the PSL is set to take place in the April-May window.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 15:00 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 15:00 IST
Babar Azam was among seven players retained by Peshawar
Image Source : AP/GETTY Babar Azam was among seven players retained by Peshawar Zalmi while Test captain Shan Masood was relegated from diamond to gold category for the Karachi Kings

A week ahead of the player draft for the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), all six teams announced their retentions. Every team was allowed a maximum number of eight retentions before the draft, out of which, a maximum of two could be overseas players. Nine overseas players were retained out of the total list of 45. Three teams exhausted their retention quota of eight each while Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans retained seven players each.

Test captain Shan Masood (Karachi Kings), pacer Hasan Ali (Karachi Kings) and opening batter Abdullah Shaqfique (Lahore Qalandars) were among the six players, who were relegated by one category. On the other hand, James Vince, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza, Chris Jordan and David Wiese were among the overseas players retained by respective sides, many of whom are plying their trade in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Among high-profile local names, Babar Azam (Zalmi), Mohammad Rizwan (Sultans), Shaheen Afridi (Qalandars), Haris Rauf (Qalandars), Naseem Shah (United), Shadab Khan (United) and Saim Ayub (Zalmi) were all retained.

Full List of retentions

Islamabad United (8) - Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Haider Ali, Colin Munro and Rumman Raees

Multan Sultans (7) - Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram

Peshawar Zalmi (7) - Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza

Quetta Gladiators (8) - Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Khawaja Muhammad Nafay and Usman Tariq

Karachi Kings (7) - Hasan Ali, James Vince, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert and Zahid Mehmood

Lahore Qalandars (8) - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan, David Wiese

 

Relegation list

Category relegated Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United Karachi Kings Multan Sultans
Platinum to Diamond     Hasan Ali  
Diamond to Gold Abdullah Shafique   Shan Masood  
Gold to Silver   Rumman Raees Zahid Mahmood Faisal Akram

 

The PSL 2025 draft is set to take place in Balochistan on January 11 with the tournament set to take place in April-May this time around following the Champions Trophy and away white-ball series for Pakistan against New Zealand.

