'Promise to grab no.1 position': Navdeep Saini funnily reacts to Kohli naming best smoothie makers in team

Image Source : BCCI Navdeep Saini funnily reacted to Virat Kohli ranking the best smoothie makers in the Indian cricket team.

India's fast bowler Navdeep Saini reacted to Virat Kohli's interview with Mayank Agarwal, where the Indian captain mentions the best smoothie-makers in the Indian team. Kohli ranks Mayank at the first position, followed by Saini and then, himself.

Saini, in his reply, funnily said that he promises to grap "the no.1 position" the next time Kohli has a smoothie prepared by him.

Taking to Twitter, Saini wrote, "Haha! I promise to grab the no.1 position the very next time you have a smoothie prepared by me. Allow me to acknowledge this praise till then, captain! Thank you."

Haha! I promise to grab the no.1 position the very next time you have a smoothie prepared by me. Allow me to acknowledge this praise till then, captain! Thank you😊



🎥 @BCCI @imVkohli @mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/iSj6DBfzOK — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) July 30, 2020

Saini is expected to return to action in the Indian Premier League, where he plays under the Indian captain at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The IPL is set to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final taking place on November 8. The tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage