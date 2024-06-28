'Probably saving for the final': Rohit Sharma not worried about Virat Kohli's poor form in T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma was optimistic of a Virat Kohli blast in the finale after a lean T20 World Cup for India

It has been not a great time for former India captain Virat Kohli at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup scoring just 75 runs in seven innings. Kohli has looked to be aggressive but great intent doesn't always meet the right result and hence on slow pitches in the USA and the Caribbean, it hasn't worked out as well for the two-time Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup history. Kohli, who had been dismissed for a single-digit score only twice in five previous editions of tournament, has recorded five already this year.

Kohli's lean patch has meant that India haven't gotten big starts as a partnership even though skipper Rohit Sharma is the third leading run-getter in the tournament. However, Rohit believed that Kohli has in him the best saved for the last when asked about his predecessor's form while saying that the form is never an issue when the player has been playing for over decade and a half.

“He's a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class and his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem because when you've played cricket for 15 years, it isn't a problem. He is looking good, the intent is there. He's probably saving for the finals,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Coach Rahul Dravid also echoed Rohit's sentiments saying that he also thinks that Kohli might have a big one in store in the final against South Africa. "When you play a slightly high-risk brand of cricket, there can be times when it doesn't come off. Even today, I thought he hit a really good six to set the tempo but he was just unlucky that the balls just maybe seamed a little bit more," Dravid said talking to Star Sports after India's semi-final win against England. "But I love the intent, I loved the way he went about doing it, sets a great example to the group as well.

"I don't want to jinx it but I think there's a big one coming up," Dravid added.