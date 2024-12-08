Priya Mishra and Renuka Singh Thakur register embarrassing records as Australia hammer India in Brisbane

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Priya Mishra and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Leg-spinner Priya Mishra and right-arm pacer Renuka Singh Thakur endured humiliation in the second ODI against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, December 8. Priya recorded the worst bowling figures by an Indian in women's ODI history.

The right-arm leg-spinner conceded 88 runs in her 10 overs at an alarming economy rate of 8.80 runs per over. She had a little moment to rejoice when she got the big wicket of Ashleigh Gardner. Before, Priya, the slow left-arm orthodox spinner Goher Sultana had conceded the most runs by an Indian in an ODI game.

Sultana had leaked 72 runs in 10 overs against Sri Lanka in a 2013 ICC Women's ODI World Cup match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on February 5, 2013.

Renuka also surpassed Goher's tally and conceded 78 runs in her 10 overs while picking up just the solitary wicket of Annabel Sutherland.

Indians to concede the most runs in an ODI match

Player Overs Runs Wickets Economy Opposition Venue Date Priya Mishra 10 88 1 8.80 Australia Brisbane December 8 Renuka Thakur 10 78 1 7.80 Australia Brisbane December 8 Goher Sultana 10 72 - 7.20 Sri Lanka Mumbai February 5 Minnu Mani 10 71 2 7.88 Australia Brisbane December 8

