Image Source : GETTY Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw makes statement of intent with triple hundred against Assam

Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw brought up his triple hundred on Wednesday (January 11) and has made a big statement of intent to the selectors. Shaw playing for Mumbai against Assam in Guwahati continued from his unbeaten 240 from overnight and brought up his triple ton. At the time of writing, the former India U-19 captain scored 312 with skipper Ajinkya Rahane also scoring his hundred for Mumbai.

Shaw at his fluent best

Having not featured for the Indian side since July 2021, Shaw has some big questions to answer before the start of the season. Interestingly playing in Guwahati, where the Indian team was playing in the first ODI, Shaw scored an unbeaten double ton on Tuesday. Shaw was unbeaten on 240 at Stumps on Day 1 and was batting alongside captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On Day 2, the 23-year-old star made no hesitation in his approach and brought up his triple hundred in around an hour of the start of play. Interestingly, Shaw was scoring at a strike rate of 90 plus and scored more 40 fours and two sixes on his way to the dominant ton.

Rahane also brings up ton

Shaw was not the only Indian player making a statement to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its selectors as Ajinkya Rahane also joined him with a fine ton. Ajinkya Rahane brought his hundred on Day 2 and looked in fine touch. At the time of writing, the former India stand-in skipper was on 115 runs. He and Shaw had put up an unbeaten stand of 340 runs for the third wicket.

