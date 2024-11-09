Prithvi Shaw gets Mumbai recall after Ranji Trophy snub for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithvi Shaw.

Weeks after being left out of the Ranji Trophy squad, Prithvi Shaw has earned a Mumbai recall for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Shaw has been named in Mumbai's list of 28 probables for the premier domestic T20 tournament alongside other discarded Indian stars Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur.

After featuring in the first two rounds of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai squad due to fitness and disciplinary matters. He has not played a T20 game since IPL 2024, where he was dropped by Delhi Capitals mid-way through the tournament. Shaw is also not on the retention list of DC ahead of IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Shaw played in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup before featuring in the Irani Cup match between Mumbai and the Rest of India. He had made 76 in that game. Shaw, who turned 25 on November 9, has featured in two Ranji Trophy games. He made 7, 12, 1 and 39* in the games against Baroda and Maharashtra before being dropped from the squad due to the above-stated reasons.

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from the Mumbai Cricket Association had told PTI.

Shreyas Iyer, who is looking to make a comeback in the Indian team, is also on the list of probables. Iyer has been missing from the BCCI central contracts too. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who have been out of the Indian team for a while now, are also in the squad.

The SMAT will be played from November 23 to December 5. The group stage will take place from November 23 to December 5, followed by the knockouts from December 9 to 15.

Mumbai's Probables for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy:

Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Shreeraj Gharat, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Ishan Mulchandani, Siddesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Sagar Chhabria, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Yogesh Patil, Harsh Tanna, Irfan Umair, Vinayak Bhoir, Krutik Hanagavadi, Shashank Attarde, Juned Khan.