Pratika Rawal leads India women to dominant win against Ireland in ODI series opener

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Pratika Rawal against Ireland in first ODI in Rajkot on January 10, 2025

Indian women's cricket team registered a six-wicket win in the first ODI game against Ireland in Rajkot on Friday, January 10. Young opener Pratika Rawal and rising batter Tejal Hasnbis scored brilliant fifties each to help India chase down a 239-run target with 6 wickets and 93 balls remaining at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

After an impressive ODI series win against West Indies. the Women in Blue returned to the action without rested captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the senior bowler Renkua Singh. The young batting all-rounder Sayali Satghare received her maiden ODI cap for India but uncapped Raghvi Bist was left on the bench.

After being forced to bowl first, the Indian bowlers were off to a great start with Titas Sadhu removing Sarah Forbed early in the fifth over. Spinner Priya Mishra then picked two wickets in the 13th over to push back the visiting side to 56 for 4.

But Ireland staged a stunning comeback with captain Gaby Lewis and all-rounder Leah Paul adding 117 runs for the fifth wicket. Lewis top-scored with 92 runs and Paul scored her 7th ODI fifty as Ireland managed to post a fighting total of 238 for 7. Mishra emerged as the best bowler for India as she picked 2 wickets for 56 but the pace trio of Titas Sadhu, Staghare and Saima Thakor struggled to make an impact.

Chasing a tough total, in-form Mandhana and Rawal gave the hosts a quickfire start by adding 70 runs for the first wicket in just 10 overs. Mandhan fell after scoring 41 runs and reaching her 4000 ODI runs, but Rawal went on to play a match-winning innings.

Rawal and Hasbanis pulled off 116 runs for the fourth wicket with the former top-scoring with 89 runs off 96 balls. Hasanbis added an unbeaten 53 off just 46 balls as India chased down the target in just 34.3 overs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

India vs Ireland 1st ODI Scorecard

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

Ireland Women Playing XI: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Una Raymond-Hoey, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (wk), Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.