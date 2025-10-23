Pratika Rawal equals world record, achieves massive feat in ODIs during clash vs New Zealand India opener Pratika Rawal has got off to a brilliant start to her career in ODIs. She has performed decently so far in the ongoing Women's World Cup. In the clash against New Zealand, the opening batter achieved a massive personal feat and equaled a world record too.

Navi Mumbai: India opener Pratika Rawal equalled the world record today during the World Cup clash against New Zealand at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. She became the joint-fastest player to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, equalling Australia's Lindsay Reeler's 37-year-old record, who reached the milestone in just 23 innings of her career. Even Pratika achieved the major career landmark in the 23rd innings of her young ODI career while going past the likes of Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt and Mithali Raj among many others. Fastest to 1000 runs in Women's ODIs Players Innings Lindsay Reeler (Australia), Pratika Rawal (India) 23 Meg Lanning (Australia), Nicole Bolton (Australia) 25 Belinda Clark (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) 27 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 28 Charlotte Edwards (England), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England), Deepti Sharma (India), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) 29 More to follow...