PR vs MICT, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town match

Paarl Royals would be slightly disappointed with their batting effort against the MI Cape Town at the Newlands in their previous game as they just collapsed after the powerplay. Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult among others in a single bowling attack can be a towering prospect to face and the Royals got a first-hand experience of the same and would hope to be better equipped to take them on again a couple of days later at their home ground in Paarl on Wednesday, January 15.

MICT came back strongly from the blip against the Joburg Super Kings in a rain-marred clash and rode on another fantastic bowling effort to get four more points on the board. Reeza Hendricks struck form in the last game and would be great news for the Men in Blue but would want the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen amongst runs very soon.

For the Royals, the overdependence on the opening pair Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root was exposed at the Newlands and hence, Sam Hain, Dinesh Karthik and Mitchell Van Buuren need to shoulder a bit more responsibility to get things going for the Royals as batting unit collectively. The Sri Lankans Dunith Wellalage and Eshan Malinga have joined the Royals squad after being free form their national duties but will the Men in Pink make any change to their line-up?

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 9, PR vs MICT

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Joe Root, Dayyaan Galiem, Delano Potgieter (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada (vc), David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin

Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller(c), Dayyaan Galiem, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult