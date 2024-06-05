PNG vs UGA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Papua New Guinea vs Uganda.

After a loss in their respective campaign openers, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Uganda will be up against each other in the ninth match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament on Thursday, June 6 (as per Indian Standard Time).

The match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and both teams need to register a win at any cost to keep their chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage alive.

Papua New Guinea suffered a five-wicket defeat in their campaign opener against the co-hosts West Indies. Barring Sese Bau, who scored a half-century, none of the other PNG batters managed to show any form of fightback against the West Indian attack.

However, PNG's bowling attack, unlike their batting, displayed plenty of discipline on the field and made the 137-run target a steep climb for the West Indies batters.

Quite similarly, Uganda's bowling also showcased plenty of resilience against Afghanistan. After conceding 154 runs in just 15 overs, Uganda only allowed Afghanistan to score 183 in the remaining overs. Their batting looked miserable and therefore they need to work on that front.

Providence Stadium, Guyana Pitch Report

The pitch for the game between PNG and Uganda is expected to be bowling-friendly and the batters will have to work hard in order to score runs. The fixture is expected to be a battle among equals and therefore a mouthwatering clash is on the cards.

Providence Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 31

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average first innings score: 126

Average second innings score: 98

Highest total scored: 194/5 by IND-W vs NZ-W

Highest score chased: 169/5 by West Indies vs Bangladesh

Lowest total recorded: 46 all out by BAN-W vs WI-W

Lowest total defended: 50/7 by IND-W vs WI-W