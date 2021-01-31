PM Narendra Modi's words will further strengthen Team India, says head coach Ravi Shastri

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane

India head coach Ravi Shastri Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the cricket team's performance in Australia. The Indian unit, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, breached Australia's fortress, The Gabba, after 32 years to clinch the series 2-1.

After bundling out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide and suffering an eight-wicket defeat, the touring side staged a remarkable turnaround to win the Boxing Day clash in Melbourne. The injury-ravaged Indian followed it with a gritty draw in Sydney and a memorable win in Brisbane to topple the Aussies at home.

Lauding India's fightback in Australia, PM Modi, during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, said, "This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring."

"Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen #TeamIndia and the country's resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind," Shastri tweeted while thanking Modi.

Rahane, who led India after regular skipper Virat Kohli's departure, also thanked Modi for words of encouragement.

"Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri @narendramodi Ji. It's always an honour to represent our country, we hope to continue inspiring more Indians as we move forward," tweeted Rahane.

India are set to return to action from February 5 when the side takes on England in the first match of four-match Test series. The first two Tests will take place in Chennai, while the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two games.

The series will also mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the sporting action came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.