Players took ownership, responsibility, and know that it's going to be a tough tour: India coach Morne Morkel

India bowling coach Morne Morkel noted that he was happy to see the players taking ownership and responsibility during the two practice sessions that the Shubman Gill-led side had ahead of the five-match marquee series against England, starting June 20. The former South Africa international added that the players understand that the tour will be tough, especially after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but added that the current batch of players has shown the maturity to deal with the situation.

“I think that's one of the things that has impressed me so much in these two-day sessions we've had. The guys sort of stepped up by themselves. They've taken that ownership, that responsibility, and realising that it's going to be a tough tour. I think that's the pleasing thing as coaches, to see guys taking that leadership and ownership in practice,” Morkel said while talking to the press.

Just happy Bumrah’s body is in shape: Morkel

Jasprit Bumrah missed a couple of months of international cricket before returning in the IPL 2025. He has played 12 matches in the cash-rich tournament, picking up 18 wickets. Bumrah hasn’t bowled long spells as of late, but that is not something that Morkel is bothered about. He noted being happy with Bumrah’s fitness and the energy that he brought with him in England.

"He (Bumrah) knows how to get himself ready. He knows how to prepare. And like you say, I was blown away to see the energy in the ball the last three days. So that's very exciting to see happy 'Boom'. I'm just happy his body is in good shape at the moment and we'll manage him with that. And we'll be smart with him because he's obviously key for us,” Morkel said.

Notably, India A have played a couple of unofficial Tests against England Lions before the marquee series. During these two matches, the likes of KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel impressed heavily.