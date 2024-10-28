Picked for Border-Gavaskar trophy, star bowler slams fifty with fifer in Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI North Zone players.

India are set to lock horns against Australia for the high-profile five-match Test series from November 22 onwards. The Indian team has been on a winning roll against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, having won the last four contests back-to-back, including two series wins Down Under.

Ahead of the series, an Indian speedster who has been picked in the squad for the tour of Australia has showcased impressive all-round skills in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Delhi and KKR star Harshit Rana, who has got his maiden Test call-up for the five-match series, has slammed a fifty alongside a five-wicket haul in the third round of the premier domestic tournament.

During Delhi's game against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Harshit starred in both the batting and bowling departments to help his team gain a big advantage over Assam. Delhi opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and the bowlers were right on the money from the word go.

Harshit made early inroads and took apart the top order comprising Subham Mandal, Abhishek Thakuri and Rishav Das. While other bowlers complimented him, the KKR speedster did the major work and got two lower-order batters - Purkayastha and Mrinmoy Dutta- to bag a fifer. His exploits help Delhi restrict Assam for 330.

Harshit also contributed well with the bat later. With his team in a spot of bother at 182/6, the 22-year-old partnered with all-rounder Sumit Mathur for a 99-run stand. He brought up his third fifty-plus score in first-class cricket, scoring 59 from 78 balls.

In Assam's reply of 330, Delhi piled up 454 runs and took a 124-run lead in the first innings. While Harshit made a fifty, Sumit went on to slam a century, while the No.9 batter Siddhant Sharma also made 89.

Delhi's Playing XI:

Himmat Singh (c), Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Gagan Vats, Jonty Sidhu, Pranav Rajuvanshi (wk), Himanshu Chauhan, Sumit Mathur, Siddhant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Money Grewal

Assam's Playing XI:

Rishav Das, Subham Mandal, Denish Das (c), Mukhtar Hussain, Abhishek Thakuri, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Swarupam Purkayastha, Bhargav Dutta, Rahul Singh, Mrinmoy Dutta