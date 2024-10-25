Perth shocker! Western Australia lose 8 wickets for a run to capitulate to one of the worst batting collapses

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Beau Webster starred for Tasmania as Western Australia were shot out for 53 in the One-Day Cup in Perth

If that 153/4 to 153 all-out collapse at the start of the year for India in Cape Town was a shocker, Western Australia have bettered it, rather worsened it by losing eight wickets for just one run in one of the craziest capitulations in recent times. In their fourth match in the ongoing One-Day Cup at WACA Ground in Perth against Tasmania, Western Australia went from 52/2 to 53 all-out with Beau Webster ripping through middle and lower order that featured the likes of Josh Inglis, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye to name a few.

As many as six batters got out for a duck as Western Australia scored just one run in 27 balls while losing eight wickets. It was an abject surrender of the highest order for Western Australia as many remembered Ravi Shastri's infamous "153/4, 153 all out; if someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153," remark during commentary in the Cape Town Test earlier this year against South Africa.

Webster was the star of the show with the figures of 6/17 while Billy Stanlake chipped in with three. D'Arcy Short was the highest scorer of the innings with 22 runs with Cameron Bancroft being the only batter in double digits with 14 runs to his name.

Tasmania didn't take much time to track the total down as Mitch Owen and Matthew Wade played with positive intent to finish off the game in just 8.3 overs. Even though Tasmania lost three wickets in a chase of 54, they will be over the moon to get their win on the board.

This is not the first time that has happened with Western Australia in this year's competition as they went from 133/3 to 164 all-out while chasing 167 and ended up losing to South Australia. In four matches so far in the One-Day Cup, Western Australia have lost three games now.