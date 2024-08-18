PCB shifts venue for second Test against Bangladesh due to concerns over wellbeing of players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY National Stadium in Karachi was scheduled to host 2nd Test match from August 30

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shifted the venue for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to Rawalpindi on Sunday, August 18. Karachi's National Stadium was scheduled to host the second Test match starting on August 30 but the ongoing construction work forced the PCB to shift the venue to Rawalpindi.

Karachi venue is under construction as they renovate the stadium for next year's ICC Men's Champions Trophy tournament. The second Test against Bangladesh was supposed to be played behind the doors due to construction but the experts told PCB a potential noise interruption to the players and asked them to change the venue.

The PCB said that dust from the construction world could affect the players and officials involved and noise would disrupt the cricketers.

"We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the National Stadium in Karachi," the PCB statement said. "They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media.

"Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi."

Pakistan will be hosting Bangladesh in the two-match Test series in their first international assignment after the poor show in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rawalpindi venue will host both matches starting on August 21.

Both Karachi and Rawalpindi have been selected to host Test matches when England travel to Pakistan for a three-match Test series in October. The PCB statement confirmed that the Karachi venue will host the second Test against England from October 15.