Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PCB retains Babar Azam as white-ball captain ahead of special connection camp for 9 senior players

PCB retains Babar Azam as white-ball captain ahead of special connection camp for 9 senior players

"The primary objective of the camp is to define a shared vision and mission, along with setting a roadmap to reignite the pride and excellence that has characterised Pakistan cricket since achieving Test status in 1952," the PCB statement said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 23:12 IST
Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam
Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam in Birmingham on May 24, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a special 'Connection Camp' for nine senior players and key coaching staff to revive Pakistan cricket on Sunday. Pakistan also confirmed Babar Azam as their white-ball team captain amid the rumours of the board looking to replace the star batter after a string of poor performances by the team.

Pakistan was knocked out from the first round at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and then suffered an embarrassing Test series defeat at home against Bangladesh earlier this month which triggered fans calling for Pakistan cricket's overhaul.

The rumours of removing Babar Azam from the white-ball captaincy also emerged on social media but the PCB cooled it down to include the batter in their connection camp which will be held in Lahore on Monday (September 23). 

The PCB statement revealed that the camp will establish a clearer vision among star cricketers and restore Pakistan's stature in the cricket world. Nine key players, including captains Babar Aazam and Shan Masood, will be joined by national team head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten.

“The Connection Camp is a critical step toward unifying our approach to restore Pakistan cricket to its former glory," PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said. "Our aim is to identify key issues, foster open dialogue and collectively agree on a strategic path forward. By addressing these challenges directly, we will establish clear, actionable goals that meet the expectations of our passionate cricket fans.

Related Stories
Ravi Ashwin creates world record, becomes oldest player to register elusive feat in Test cricket

Ravi Ashwin creates world record, becomes oldest player to register elusive feat in Test cricket

'Building team around strong bowling options': Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's heroics in Chennai Test

'Building team around strong bowling options': Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's heroics in Chennai Test

Duleep Trophy 2024: MI youngster claims Player of the Tournament, Ricky Bhui tops scoring chart

Duleep Trophy 2024: MI youngster claims Player of the Tournament, Ricky Bhui tops scoring chart

“The PCB remains optimistic that this session, which builds on prior discussions with former cricketers, will lead to a results-driven strategy that improves both player management and team performance. This is the first step in an ongoing journey to reshape Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue these collaborative efforts to ensure long-term success, keeping fans at the heart of our mission.”

Pakistan men's cricket team has recently slipped to 8th in the ICC rankings and 7th in the T20I rankings despite regular changes to the team in the last couple of years. Pakistan are next to play England in the three-match Test series at home and will also host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement