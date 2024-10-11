Friday, October 11, 2024
     
PCB restructures selection committee again, adds former ICC elite panel umpire as voting member

The latest revamp has come after Mohammad Yousuf's resignation as one of the members of the selection committee. The captain and head coach are still a part of the committee.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 15:32 IST
Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revamped its senior men's selection committee yet again. The former ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar is now one of the latest addition to the committee.

Dar, who had stepped down from the ICC's Elite Panel in March 2023 is one of the three new additions to the committee alongside Aqib Javed and Azhar Ali.

The trio has joined Asad Shafiq, Hassan Cheema (analyst), the head coach and captain who were already members of the committee. All these seven members will have voting rights.

Notably, there are four non-voting members - Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Nadeem Khan (Director - High Performance), Bilal Afzal (advisor to PCB chairman) and Usman Wahla (Director - International Cricket).

More to follow..............

