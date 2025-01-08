PCB relocates venue of Pakistan's tri-nation ODI series to Champions Trophy 2025 stadiums

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan host the Champions Trophy 2025 from February 9

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the relocation of the venue for Pakistan's tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday. The series was originally scheduled to take place in Multan but now will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Bank Stadium which are under degradation due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The four-match tri-series will begin on February 8 and the PCB is confident of completing the upgradations of their stadiums before January 25.

"Given the advanced stage of preparations at Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues," the PCB release said.

"The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan."

The PCB revealed that the reason behind the shift in venues was to display its readiness to host the Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB also dismissed the rumours of Pakistan facing a race against the time to upgrade their stadiums for the upcoming ICC tournament and also said that the upcoming tri-nation series will provide a world-class experience to the players and fans.

"This decision reflects the PCB’s confidence in the readiness of these upgraded venues and their ability to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and fans alike," the PCB added. "Further details regarding the series will be shared in due course.

"In a regular update, the PCB assured the fans, spectators and media that all upgradation work was progressing on schedule and will be completed before or around the set deadlines."

Pakistan is set to host an ICC event for the first time since the 1996 World Cup. However, Dubai will be hosting India's all matches in the tournament and the first semi-final, after the PCB accepted ICC's proposal for the hybrid model.