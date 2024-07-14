Sunday, July 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PCB denies NOC to premier fast bowler for playing in The Hundred's 2024 edition

PCB denies NOC to premier fast bowler for playing in The Hundred's 2024 edition

Right-arm leg spinner Usama Mir was also denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier for playing in the T20 Blast. The leggie was also not picked in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2024 9:52 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah during a training session.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah during a training session.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in no mood to let its players feature in the global franchise T20 competitions following a humiliating performance at the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Right-arm speedster Naseem Shah is the latest player denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The premier fast bowler was poised to play in the upcoming edition of The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix but he can't fly to England without the NOC from the PCB.

In addition to that, Pakistan's incumbent white-ball captain Babar Azam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi are also expected to miss out on playing in the Global T20 League Canada.

Notably, neither The Hundred nor the Global T20 League Canada clash with any of the tournaments that Pakistan are going to play in the next few months. Still, it is believed that the PCB wants its players to be fit and injury-free for the international fixtures that lie ahead, starting with a two-match Test series at home against Bangladesh.

As per the three-year-long contract that the PCB offered in 2023, the players are allowed to feature in two overseas T20 leagues per year. However, PCB reserves the right to deny  NOCs in case of a clash between T20 leagues and its international fixtures.

The decision to deny NOC to Naseem has come after the PCB recently sacked its former chief selector Wahab Riaz and a member of the selection panel Abdul Razzaq.

Related Stories
India Champions peak at right time to beat Pakistan Champions in World Championship of Legends final

India Champions peak at right time to beat Pakistan Champions in World Championship of Legends final

World Championship of Legends Leaderboard after India Champions beat Pakistan to win title

World Championship of Legends Leaderboard after India Champions beat Pakistan to win title

Team India equal Pakistan's all-time world record in T20Is following statement win over Zimbabwe

Team India equal Pakistan's all-time world record in T20Is following statement win over Zimbabwe

The apex cricketing body in Pakistan has revamped its selection committee after the senior team failed to make it to the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Significantly, Pakistan lost to the USA and their arch-rivals India during the group stage to crash out of the tournament. They only managed to earn a consolation win against Canada.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement