PCB denies any virtual meeting with ICC, BCCI officials to solve Champions Trophy imbroglio

The Pakistan Cricket Board has denied any virtual meeting with the officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to solve the long-standing dispute of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The dates for the Champions Trophy should have been announced as of now but due to the venue disputes between the PCB and the BCCI, the final schedule is not out yet. There were reports which claimed that the ICC will be having an emergency meeting with all the participating nations, including the PCB and the BCCI on November 26 to discuss about the tournament.

However, as reported in PTI, the PCB officials have denied any such meeting. "We have no information from the ICC about any meeting between us, BCCI and ICC," a PCB source told as quoted by PTI.

He added that the PCB is yet to receive any response from the ICC on the email the Pakistan Board had sent over reasons for India's reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. An ICC official said that an internal meeting could take place on Tuesday, November 26. “It is a virtual meeting of the Executive Board members to resolve the issue of the Champions Trophy schedule once and for all,” he disclosed.

"There is a chance that there could be a vote on what to do and whether the event should be held — in Pakistan, relocate it or adopt the Hybrid Model as suggested by the BCCI with India playing its matches in the UAE," the official added.

Pakistan Cricket Board has taken a strong stance for hosting the tournament this time, unlike a not-so-strong stance for the Asia Cup 2023. "The PCB has also made it clear that even if the Hybrid model is adopted it will not play its group match against India in Dubai," the source said.

He also said that the Executive Board had suggested separating India and Pakistan in the group stage, however, the broadcasters are not happy with the move as it would dip their revenues.