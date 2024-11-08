PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi denies receiving any official note from BCCI on Champions Trophy venue spar

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has denied receiving any official communication from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding its team not travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

As per reports, the PCB officials on Thursday claimed that the Pakistan Board is willing to make adjustments and is ready to follow a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan. As reported in PTI, the BCCI sources on Friday claimed that India have officially intimated to the Pakistan Board that they are not going to travel to Pakistan.

However, PCB chairman Naqvi has denied any communications from the Indian Board. "Till today, no one has discussed any 'Hybrid Model' with us nor are we willing to talk about it. But we have been showing good gestures for the last few years and no one should expect us to do it all the time," Naqvi told reporters during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium.

He added that if BCCI would intimate any such thing, he would take it to the government. "I will take anything writing to the government and whatever decision they take we have to follow them," Naqvi added.

The news agency contacted a senior BCCI source, who said, "The status quo remains. It is never BCCI's call whether to travel to Pakistan but the Indian government's. Nothing changes on that front. We are not travelling to Pakistan as things stand."

Notably, when asked about the reports stating a BCCI official had informed the PCB that the Board won't send its team to Pakistan, Naqvi said he is looking forward to the tournament taking place in Pakistan. "As far as we are concerned, the tournament is being held in Pakistan on schedule and all teams will play here. All the other boards are looking forward to playing in Pakistan," he said.

"If we get anything in writing on India not coming or coming to Pakistan I will first share it with the government and media. As things stand we are preparing to host all teams and matches," Naqvi added.