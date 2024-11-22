PCB appoints former Test captain Azhar Ali as head of youth development

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Azhar Ali aslo serves as a member of PCB's Selection Committee

In a major step to focus on the future, the Pakistan Cricket Board appointed the veteran cricketer Azhar Ali as the head of youth development on Friday. The PCB has created a new position to develop the next crop of young cricketers and build a strong and skilled pool of players in Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket has witnessed a sharp downfall in every department over the last couple of years with continuous changes to management and leadership position. Azhar is already a member of the PCB's selection committee for the national team and is now given the responsibility of overseeing the development of young cricketers.

Azhar's main job will be reshaping the grassroots structure and collaborating with local state associations to scout the next generation of Pakistani cricketers. Pakistan's cricket teams are in dire need of stability across all formats as young rising cricketers struggle for consistency due to political interference at the PCB.

Azhar, 39, came through the youth ranks and went on to play 97 Test matches for Pakistan. He scored 7142 Test runs at an average of 42.26 with the help of 19 centuries and also captained the team in 9 matches from 2016 to 2020.

The veteran cricketer welcomed the opportunity to lead the new role in his first reaction. Azhar revealed that he and his team will identify the young talent and will help them to achieve the highest level.

“I am honoured and excited to take on this important role," Azhar Ali told the PCB's website on Friday. "Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars.

“Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further elevate our youth development programme further. Our goal is to identify promising talent and equip them with the tools to excel at the highest level.”