PCB announces bumper home season for Pakistan men's team; set to host England, NZ and SA among others

Image Source : GETTY Pakistan will be hosting as many as five countries in a bumper home season 2024-25 including Tests against England, Bangladesh and West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a bumper home schedule for the 2024-25 season for the men's team that kicks off in August with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Pakistan will be playing seven Tests at home including a three-match series against England and the Men in Green will hope for a different result this time around having lost 0-3 in 2022. The third and final Test assignment at home is against West Indies in January after the Pakistan team is done with the South Africa tour.

The home season also features a rare ODI tri-series for just four matches featuring New Zealand and South Africa, which will serve a pre-cursor to the ODI Champions Trophy in February-March.

Pakistan men's cricket team home schedule 2024-25

Bangladesh in Pakistan (2 Tests)

August 21-25 - First Test, Rawalpindi

August 30-September 3 - Second Test, Karachi

England in Pakistan (3 Tests)

October 7-11 - First Test, Multan

October 15-19 - Second Test, Karachi

October 24-28 - Third Test, Rawalpindi

West Indies in Pakistan (2 Tests)

January 16-20 - First Test, Karachi

January 20-24 - Second Test, Multan

New Zealand and South Africa ODI tri-series (Multan)

Feb 8 – Pakistan v New Zealand

Feb 10 – New Zealand v South Africa

Feb 12 – Pakistan v South Africa

14 Feb – Final

The home season will culminate with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19-March 9 with seven other teams apart from Pakistan taking place. However, the tentative schedule from ICC is pending BCCI approval due to the diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan men's team is also set to tour Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa in the November-December period while spilling a bit over to January. Pakistan are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia in November followed by three ODIs against Zimbabwe in November. December kicks off with three T20Is against Zimbabwe followed by a multiformat tour of South Africa featuring three ODIs, as many T20Is and two Test matches.